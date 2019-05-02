Brown to GM: Retool Lordstown plant with profits, tax windfalls

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, has called on General Motors to invest corporate profits and government windfalls into its plant in Lordstown.

“Instead of padding shareholders’ bottom lines and building new plants in Mexico, GM should be using corporate profits and the tax windfall gifted to them by President [Donald] Trump to retool the Lordstown complex in the Valley,” Brown said. “These Ohio workers have helped create GM’s financial success and GM should treat these workers with the dignity they’ve earned by investing in Lordstown and bringing a new product to the plant.”

Sheetz For the Kidz donates $601K to Feeding America

Today, Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven charity helping children in need, announced a donation of $601,000 to local Feeding America-member food banks throughout states in which Sheetz operates: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

Funds from Sheetz For the Kidz will be distributed to Feeding America-member food banks within the Sheetz footprint, where they can make a difference for children struggling with hunger.

The $601,000 donation will help with hunger relief, providing 6 million meals for children, and is part of a new annual commitment to Feeding America.

Jeffrey Chrystal to receive award from Irish Echo magazine

YOUNGSTOWN

Jeffrey Chrystal, founder and co-owner of Chrystal Catering in Youngstown, will be recognized and awarded as an Irish-American entrepreneur and business leader by Irish Echo, America’s oldest Irish-American magazine, at its Irish Small Business-Big Impact Award Presentations and dinner Friday in Boston.

The Irish Small Business-Big Impact Awards honor Irish-American entrepreneurs and business leaders who help form the backbone of the American Economy. The Irish Echo will host the Irish Small Business-Big Impact Awards at the Seaport Hotel in Boston with a Gala Dinner Friday evening. Keynote speaker will be Boston Mayor Marty Walsh with guest speaker James Rooney, president of the Great Boston Chamber of Commerce.

Before you dig, call 811: It’s the law

Dominion Energy Ohio reminds customers and the general public that Ohio law requires property owners and contractors to call 811 to have underground utility lines marked prior to any digging project.

Under Ohio law, individuals and excavators must contact Ohio811, by calling 811, at least two business days, but no more than 10 working days (excluding weekends and legal holidays) before beginning any excavation.

For information, visit ohio811.org. For additional natural-gas safety information, visit dominionenergy.com/safety/call-before-you-dig or safegasohio.org.

Home Savings to donate to renovations at Cardinal Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings will present a $10,000 check to Cardinal Mooney High School at 10 a.m. today at Cardinal Mooney High School. The funds will be used toward the renovation of the resource center.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSE CHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,26.00‚àí0.68

Aqua America, .20 38.61‚àí0.45

Avalon Holdings,2.680.31

Chemical Bank, .2843.26‚àí0.67

Community Health Sys, .213.450.01

Cortland Bancorp, .1122.950.90

Farmers Nat., .0714.480.09

First Energy, .36 41.95‚àí0.08

Fifth/Third, .1628.50‚àí0.32

First Niles Financial, .058.750.25

FNB Corp., .1212.03‚àí0.10

General Motors, .3838.75‚àí0.20

General Electric, .1210.10‚àí0.07

Huntington Bank, .11 13.77‚àí0.15

JP Morgan Chase, .56115.16‚àí0.89

Key Corp, .1117.35‚àí0.20

Macy’s, .3823.37‚àí0.17

Parker Hannifin, .76179.99‚àí1.09

PNC, .75135.21‚àí1.72

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.8831.31‚àí0.12

Stoneridge31.31‚àí0.12

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.20‚àí0.01

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.