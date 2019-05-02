Births


May 2, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Amanda Kibby, Youngstown, girl, April 29.

Angelina Concepcion, Youngstown, girl, April 29.

Desiree Dickson and Richard Beadnell, Salineville, boy, April 30.

Dan and Kaitlyn White, Tallmadge, boy, April 30.

Philip and Devin Myers, Youngstown, boy, April 30.

Amber Slaven and Ronnie Bennett, Struthers, boy, April 30.

Nathan and Brittany Fenster- maker, Youngstown, girl, April 30.

Andrew and Samantha Parker, boy, Canfield, April 30.

