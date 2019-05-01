West Branch teacher on leave pending probe

Staff report

BELOIT

A West Branch Local School District teacher has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, pending a full investigation, according to a Tuesday district news release.

The school district was made aware of a social media post regarding an alleged incident involving a former student and a current teacher, the release said.

The alleged incident took place off campus in July 2015, and involved a high school teacher and a 2013 graduate, who was not a student at the time of the alleged incident.

This was brought to the superintendent’s attention Friday. Once learning about this, the superintendent immediately took action to investigate, by consulting law enforcement, board counsel and current employees.

Lt. John Calko of Goshen Police Department said the incident was alleged to have occurred in Alliance.

Sgt. Aaron Perkins of the Alliance Police Department said the district has contacted the department but no parties have filed formal complaints against the teacher and there is currently no active investigation.