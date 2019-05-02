Truck tire blowout causes two-vehicle collision on SR11 north

CANFIELD

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Canfield reported two people had serious, but non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon along state Route 11 northbound.

The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. near the U.S. Route 62/Shields Road overpass, caused by a front-left tire blowout on a 2005 Sterling semi truck traveling north along Route 11, according to a release from the post. The tire failure caused the semi to veer left and strike a 2017 Chrysler 200 that was traveling north in the left lane.

Both vehicles were forced into the median, according to the report. The car overturned and the semi continued down an embankment to U.S. Route 62.

Cardinal Joint Fire District responders transported both the car driver, Jessica Dalton, 38, of Cortland, and the semi driver, William Poplowski, 46, of Steubenville, to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Both were wearing seatbelts, the release states.

The crash remains under investigation by Canfield post troopers and the Warren District Commercial Vehicle Section.