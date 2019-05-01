Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

April 22

Summons: After speaking with a man who reportedly had been walking in the road in the 4800 block of Mahoning Avenue, police handed a summons to Louis H. Giacometti, 65, of Westchester Drive, Austintown, charging him with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. An officer saw Giacometti stumbling in the road, making him a hazard to traffic, a report showed.

Overdose: A man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a reported drug overdose at a Mahoning Avenue motel.

Vandalism: An alarm was damaged at a Super 8 motel, 5280 Seventy-Six Drive.

April 23

Identity theft: A Nassau Court woman alleged her daughters used her name without permission to apply for student loans.

Possible theft: A dealer license plate was lost or stolen off a car in the 5300 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Vandalism: A juvenile in the 10 block of North Navarre Avenue reportedly threw a rock at and damaged a vehicle driving through the area.

Summons: After answering a call about a possible altercation near a South Raccoon Road bank, police issued a summons charging Renee M. Dimuzio, 49, of Compass West Drive, Austintown, with disorderly conduct. Dimuzio was found staggering along the road in the vicinity, a report stated.

April 24

Arrest: While dealing with a dispute between two siblings at a Fountain Square Drive apartment, officers took Jahod L. Rose, 25, into custody. Rose, of Fountain Square, Austintown, was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on a traffic violation.

Fraud: A fraudulent check was reportedly created and cashed at Everclear Transportation, a trucking business at 3700 Oakwood Ave.

Counterfeit: A fake $100 bill was passed at Quaker Steak & Lube, 5800 Patriot Blvd.

Theft: A charge was pending against a Warren man, 34, who was accused of stealing $179 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave., that included a pair of shoes by using three phone cards as gift cards at a self-checkout register to pretend to pay for the items.

Fraud: Two credit-card accounts were opened in the name of a resident at a state Route 46 nursing home without her consent.

Summons: Authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive man slumped in a vehicle near the Austintown Plaza, where they wrote a summons charging Stephen J. Setnick, 31, of Walnut Street, Girard, with having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Found was a plastic cup that contained mostly vodka, a report indicated.

Theft: James E. Clay Jr. of Woodbine Avenue, Warren, was charged with stealing $220 worth of property such as two jump-starter power kits from Walmart. Clay, 34, also was wanted on a bench warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on a charge of possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Theft: Police charged Whitney A. Hughley, 24, with theft after alleging the East Cleveland woman stole from Walmart about $38 worth of candles and diapers as well as a children’s life-vest float by placing her fingers over the bar codes at a self-checkout area, which rendered the scanning device unable to register the transactions.

April 25

Criminal damaging: A motorcycle sustained damage at an apartment in the 30 block of South Main Street.

Theft: A customer reported $80 stolen while at a Mahoning Avenue big-box store.

Employee theft: Officers responded to a complaint that a worker had stolen from Walmart.

April 26

Theft: A man reportedly took two batteries from Walmart before fleeing in a Chevrolet vehicle.

Identity theft: A Washington Square Drive resident discovered an Ohio Edison Co. account with a bill had been opened without authorization.

April 27

Arrest: Youngstown police in the 3600 block of Mahoning Avenue handed Jessica L. Price, 36, to Austintown authorities. Price, whose last known address was on South Roanoke Avenue in Austintown, was accused of failing to appear in Austintown Area Court on a probation-violation charge.

Theft: Several items were stolen from Country Fair, 1143 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

April 28

Disturbance: Police answered a call in the 1700 block of Brockton Avenue pertaining to a dispute regarding $1,000 that was missing.

CANFIELD

April 23

Citation: Drew Browne, 19, of Whippoorwill Road, Hanoverton, receiving a minor-misdemeanor citation charging him with driving 38 mph on a portion of Fairground Boulevard with a 25-mph speed limit.

April 24

Arrest: Authorities charged Connor Snyder, 20, of Hyde-Shaffer Road, Bristolville, with operating a vehicle impaired, related to a traffic stop last December on West Main Street and based on what they said were urine-analysis results that had been received.

April 25

Theft: Barbara Akuszewski, 73, of Carriage Lane, Canfield, faced theft and criminal-trespassing charges after wine had been stolen from Giant Eagle, 525 E. Main St.

April 26

Drugs: A traffic stop on South Broad Street resulted in a summons charging Brenton Callahan, 31, of Homestead Road, Youngstown, with drug abuse (marijuana).

April 27

Arrest: Police in Girard took custody of Tracy Smith of Blueberry Hill Drive, Canfield, upon ascertaining Smith, 51, was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in Canfield Mayor’s Court.

Citation: Officers on West Main Street pulled over then cited Marcus Lewis, 41, of Oak Knoll Avenue, Newton Falls, on a charge of traveling 50 mph in a 35-mph zone.