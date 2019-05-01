Ryan urges Labor Secretary Acosta to assist Falcon employees

Staff report

WASHINGTON, D.C.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, on Tuesday urged the U.S. secretary of labor to help the 550 employees who were laid off abruptly by Falcon Transport this past weekend.

In a letter to Alexander Acosta, Ryan expressed his concern that Falcon Transport may have violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which was enacted to guarantee that workers receive advance notice of plant closures and mass layoffs. He further asked Acosta to ensure that workers impacted by the sudden layoff know their rights and have access to new job and training opportunities.

“Out of the blue, the rug was pulled out from under 550 hard-working Americans this past weekend. It is infuriating that employees weren’t given any notice and had to learn about the layoffs from a text message. It’s disrespectful and an insult to their hard work. They deserve better,” Ryan said.

“I’m urging Acosta to stand by American workers and ensure they are treated with dignity and respect. President Trump always talks about supporting workers – here’s a chance for this administration to show it,” said Ryan.