Liberty police, chaplains host prayer service
LIBERTY — Liberty police officers, along with area pastors and police chaplains are hosting a prayer service at the administration building.
Thursday is the National Day of Prayer and National Police Week will be in mid-May.
‘’We wanted to take time to honor and appreciate our officers,’’ said Liberty Police Chaplain Mike Constantino.
