House passes bill that could restore local control of schools

COLUMBUS

House Bill 154 passed without amendment in the Ohio House of Representatives by a vote of 82-12.

Now it will head to the senate.

HB 154, should it become Ohio law, would restore local control of school districts taken over by House Bill 70.

HB 70, also referred to as the Youngstown Plan, was signed into law by former Gov. John Kasich in July 2015.

It enabled a state-appointed academic distress commission to hire CEO Krish Mohip to lead the Youngstown City School District. The bill gives Mohip complete operational, managerial and instructional control. Mohip refers to the elected board of education as an advisory panel.