Hospital foundation endows golf course with $300K

BOARDMAN — The establishment of the Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation Golf Endowment of $300,000 was announced this morning at the Mill Creek MetroParks Golf Course.

The endowment will provide long term maintenance funds for the park’s golf venues and expand the park’s training offerings.

“We’re trying to get more young people involved in the game as well as seniors because of the exercise aspect,” said Mike Senchak, president and CEO of the Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation.