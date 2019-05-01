BREAKING: Holmes resigns; takes job with parole board

Holmes resigns; takes job with parole board


May 1, 2019 at 11:57a.m.

COLUMBUS — Glenn Holmes has resigned effective today from the Ohio House to take a job on the Ohio Parole Board.

The Ohio House Democratic Caucus will select his replacement.

"I'm happy for him, he's excited to get started," said state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th.

Holmes, a Girard Democrat, was first elected to the position in 2016 and re-elected last November. He was only four months into a two-year position.

