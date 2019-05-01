HB 154 vote heads to Ohio House

COLUMBUS

House Bill 154 was voted out of the Primary and Secondary Education Committee Tuesday night and is on the floor today for a vote, said State Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th.

HB 154, if passed, would restore local control of school districts taken over by House Bill 70.

HB 70, also referred to as the Youngstown Plan, was signed into law by former Gov. John Kasich in July 2015.

It enabled a state-appointed academic distress commission to hire CEO Krish Mohip to lead the Youngstown City School District. The bill gives Mohip complete operational, managerial and instructional control. Mohip refers to the elected board of education as an advisory panel.