Grand opening set

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting for Joe Mineo Creative Design Studio’s grand opening at 10 a.m. today. The studio is at 592 Industrial Road.

JMC is known for designing and producing luxury events for private, corporate and nonprofit clients. Joe Mineo will be at the event.

Ribbon-cutting set

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting for The Dog Stop today at noon. The event will take place at 7690 Market St.

The Dog Stop is a boarding facility with climate controlled spaces, pet daycare and grooming services. The business owner, Carrie Brown, will be at the event.

FBI: Ransomware behind airport info screen woes

cleveland

Authorities say technical problems at Cleveland’s main airport that plagued flight and baggage claim information screens last week was related to a ransomware attack.

The FBI said Monday that ransomware was found on the network, but the city did not consider making any payments.

City leaders last week denied that the computer systems were accessed by unauthorized personnel and that no ransom demands were involved. The city also said the problem causing the information screens at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to go blank didn’t affect the airport’s security and operations systems.

Police: Man took girl, 4, bound her, stuffed her in trunk

A 20-year-old man entered a home’s unlocked front door, snatched a 4-year-old girl from her bed and bound and stuffed her into a wooden trunk at his grandparents’ house, telling police he’d been scoping out children who he thought lived in “deplorable conditions,” authorities said.

The child was reported missing at 3:30 a.m. Thursday and somehow managed to escape a few hours later that morning. She was found safe near the house where Thomas Dewald had been staying in Waynesboro, about 165 miles west of Philadelphia, near the Maryland line, Pennsylvania State Police said.

According to the affidavit, Dewald told troopers he broke into another home Sunday, intending to take one of the three children living there, but decided their living conditions were acceptable.

Sri Lanka lifts social media ban after Easter blasts

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on Tuesday lifted a social media ban that was imposed after the Islamic State-claimed Easter bombings, a sign of security easing even as a Cabinet minister said he and others had received intelligence that they could be targeted by the same group in possible new attacks.

President Maithripala Sirisena ended the blocking of Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and other popular sites, but asked the public to “act in a responsible manner” on social media, a government statement said.

The government said it was seeking to curb the spread of misinformation when it blocked social media in the wake of the April 21 bombings that killed 253 people.

Staff/wire reports