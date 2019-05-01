Former Falcon workers meeting with lawyers

AUSTINTOWN — A couple dozen former Falcon Transport Co. workers met with Wednesday with attorneys representing their class-action lawsuit against the company, which suddenly closed Saturday and laid off nearly 600 workers without prior notice.

"I have a few choice words for the owners," said Chris Bartels of Streetsboro said in the parking lot of a township hotel. "It still burns."

Bartels said the loss of his health insurance stings the most, as he pays for prescriptions worth about $4,000 per month.

Workers are currently meeting now with attorneys from Elk and Elk of Cleveland.

Media is not allowed inside the meeting room.