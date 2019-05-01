Dump truck bed gets stuck under Cleveland bridge
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
Fire officials said the raised bed of a dump truck became wedged under a pedestrian bridge near an interstate in Cleveland.
The Cleveland Division of Fire said the accident occurred about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver was helped to the ground by firefighters and taken to a hospital as a precaution.
Lanes along Interstate 77 in both directions were closed while the truck was removed.
Engineers will assess the bridge to determine if it’s been damaged.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.