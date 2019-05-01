Dump truck bed gets stuck under Cleveland bridge

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Fire officials said the raised bed of a dump truck became wedged under a pedestrian bridge near an interstate in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said the accident occurred about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver was helped to the ground by firefighters and taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Lanes along Interstate 77 in both directions were closed while the truck was removed.

Engineers will assess the bridge to determine if it’s been damaged.