Campbell ok’s emergency funds to fix sewage backflow at Roosevelt Park

CAMPBELL

City council will allocate approximately $15,000 for emergency repairs to sewage pipes connected to the restrooms at the baseball field in Roosevelt Park.

If left unattended, the back flow of sewage into the restrooms could eventually present a health risk.

The money will come from the city’s park’s budget and will be used to purchase a material grinder and pump to more efficiently move waste through the pipes.

Mayor Nick Phillips said he would reach out today to find a company to complete the work.