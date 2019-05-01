Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Brandi Blinsky, Youngstown, girl, April 29.
Andrew and Maria Hedglin, Struthers, boy, April 29.
William and Amanda Best, Salem, girl, April 29.
Kevin and Danette Loebel, Youngstown, girl, April 29.
Joseph III and Christina Popovich, Youngstown, boy, April 29.
Kayla Hooper and Joshua Roberts, Youngstown, girl, April 29.
Claudia Buccilli and Mario Angiuli, Canfield, boy, April 29.
Aulishah Spivey Feliciano and Jose Feliciano, Youngstown, boy, April 29.
Correction: Deanna Genova and Brian Angelilli, Youngstown, girl, April 22.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.