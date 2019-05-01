Aqua Ohio offers $7.5M for Campbell water plant

CAMPBELL

Aqua Ohio on Tuesday offered the city of Campbell $7.5 million for its water treatment plant, distribution infrastructure and customers.

The water-management company was the only entity to place a bid on the plant.

Employees at Campbell’s water department would be absorbed into Aqua Ohio should the city accept the bid. Aqua made an unsolicited offer of $7 million to Campbell for the plant in 2017.

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips said the bid is being reviewed by the city’s legal team, and that details will be discussed during a town-hall meeting in the coming weeks.

Award for SBDC at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Small Business Development Center at Youngstown State University, which last year helped area businesses generate nearly $100 million in sales, has been selected to receive the national SBDC Excellence and Innovation Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The SBDC at YSU was selected from among the nearly 1,000 SBDCs across the country. The award honors an SBDC for excellence in providing value to small businesses and advancing program delivery and management through innovation.

Village council to meet

LOWELLVILLE

The Lowellville village council will have an improvement meeting at 6 p.m. today to organize spring and summer community events, followed by a special meeting at 6:30. Both meetings will take place in city hall, 140 E. Liberty St.

Party, food drive at B&O Station pavilion

YOUNGSTOWN

A weekly live patio party series will begin today at the new pavilion at B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave.

The parties – which will take place rain or shine – will feature live karaoke, and all genres of singers, musicians and poets are welcome. There will be live music by the Nice Band, and guest vocalists Priscilla and Jody Baldwin will perform.

Admission is free but guests are asked to bring canned goods to donate to the Rescue Mission.

New president at KSU

KENT (AP)

A national search for a new president at Kent State University has landed on campus with the selection of the school’s provost and executive vice president.

The Record-Courier reports Kent State trustees Monday announced the appointment of Todd Diacon to replace President Beverly Warren, who’s resigning July 1.

The 60-year-old Diacon arrived at Kent State in April 2012 after serving two years as deputy chancellor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He previously was an assistant professor of history and vice provost for academic operations at the University of Tennessee. Diacon will be paid $475,000 annually.

Warren was appointed president of Kent State in 2014.

The school, has 27,000 students enrolled at its main campus.

Distracted driving

COLUMBUS (AP)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a recent distracted-driving enforcement project with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project resulted in more than 1,600 citations for distracted-driving-related offenses.

Ohio troopers issued 271 citations in the initiative that began April 14 at 12:01 a.m. and continued through 11:59 a.m. April 20.

The enforcement effort also included state police from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Officials say distracted driving includes any nondriving activity that can potentially distract a person from the main task of driving and increase crash risks.

The multi-state law enforcement project is a partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.