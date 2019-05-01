Agenda Thursday

Brookfield school board, special meeting in executive session, 5 p.m., school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road SE.

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, District 6 natural resource assistance council meeting, 1 p.m., City Centre One building,Suite 1000, 100 E. Federal St., Youngstown.

Liberty Township, regular board meeting, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown.

Mahoning County Commissioners, regular board meeting, 10 a.m., commissioners hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Western Reserve Port Authority, finance meeting, 12:30 p.m., City Centre One building, suite 500, 100 E. Federal St., Youngstown.

