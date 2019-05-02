$25,000 scholarship for Boardman’s Miles Spearman

By JESSICA HARDIN

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

The high school orchestra’s concert ended on a high note for senior Miles Spearman, who learned at Wednesday’s show that he’d won a Taco Bell Foundation Live Mas scholarship.

Spearman is one of 10 students out of 14,000 applicants throughout the country to win the $25,000 scholarship.

Shannon Tweed, who manages marketing and events for the Foundation, surprised Spearman with a check at the end of the concert.

The scholarship application process is unique. Rather than requesting essays or test scores, the application requires a two-minute video.

The foundation was struck by Spearman’s video, in which he conveyed his “pure joy and passion” for both music and biology, said Tweed.

Spearman explained that he became intrigued by the intersection of music and science while taking anatomy to improve his trumpet-playing.

He wants to do research on using music to treat Alzheimer’s Disease and plans to study music and biomedical engineering in college.

“I’m so honored. I’m happy they believe I have a vision,” Spearman said, with a huge smile.

“My smile matches his smile. We’re very proud of him. He’s going to be fun to watch,” said Jeff Barone, Boardman school board president.

The announcement was kept secret by a small group, including Tom Ruggieri, Boardman band director.

“I am proud of myself for keeping this a secret!” Ruggieri exclaimed after the show.

He received a call from Tweed the Monday after Easter with the news.

“I was driving home from from Home Depot, and I was in tears in my car when she said they were going to give him $25,000,” Ruggieri said.

A video crew is shadowing Spearman on Thursday to create a mini docu-series telling his story.

Taco Bell Foundation invests in America’s youth, ages 16-24, and helps them pursue their educational goals and career aspirations, its web site states. Since 1992, the Foundation has reached more than 3.5 million young people across the country and has awarded more than $72 million in grants and scholarships, focused on education and career readiness.