The YMCA’s annual Spin-A-Thon proceeds will go to the swim lesson program

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The YMCA of Youngstown has expanded its collaboration with Youngstown City Parks and Recreation to provide swim lessons to children in the community at Northside Pool.

The purpose of this new outreach program is to promote safety around the water and reduce water-related fatalities, said Mike Shaffer, executive director of the Central YMCA in downtown Youngstown, in a news release Saturday.

“Drowning is the second-leading cause of death in kids ages 5-14, and inner-city children are three times more likely to drown. That is unacceptable to us,” Shaffer said.

“Youngstown Spins for Youngstown Swims” is this year’s theme for the YMCA’ annual Spin-A-Thon. Funds raised at the event will support the Y’s Youngstown Swims initiative, which provides swim lessons to every second-grader in the Youngstown City Schools; to children with disabilities; and to children in the community at Northside Pool.

Dawn Turnage, Youngstown Parks and Recreation director, said the impact is significant.

“The children are learning the necessary skills of water survival while having fun. For those children who have no access to swim lessons, water danger is in plain sight, especially those in minority communities. Through the collaboration with the YMCA and the City of Youngstown Parks and Recreation, our campers, along with children in the community, will have the opportunity to learn to swim and to be safe around the water,” Turnage said.