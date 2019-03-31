Today’s entertainment picks:

v Maple Syrup festival, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Syrup making demonstrations and a pancake breakfast ($6) mark this annual event at Boardman Park’s Lariccia Center; boardmanpark.com.

v “Godspell,” 2 p.m.: The musical continues (15, $12 for senior citizens and students) at Hopewell Theatre, 702 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown; 330-746-5455.

v Youngstown Phantoms, 5 p.m.: Hockey action versus Team USA at Covelli Centre; go to youngstownphantoms.com for ticket info.

v “Amazing Grace,” 6 p.m.: Uplifting musical ($17.50, $15.50 for senior citizens) presented by Top Hat Productions at Fairview Arts and Outreach Center, 4220 Youngstown Poland Road; tophatproductions.org.

v “Play On!,” 2 p.m.: This comic play within a play ($13) about a theater grouping trying to stage a murder-mystery continues at New Castle Playhouse, 202 Long Ave., New Castle, Pa.; 724-654-3437.

Sunday Night Baseball (7:30 P.M., ESPN): The Atlanta Braves head to Philadelphia to take on Bryce Harper and the Phillies.

“American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC): In this three-hour episode, the showcase round heads to Hawaii, where the top 40 contestants will give solo performances in front of a live audience and the judge panel. Then, the judges will sit down with each contestant to reveal their fate, culminating with the show’s top 20 finalists.

“The Walking Dead” (9 p.m., AMC): It’s the season finale. After the Whisperers’ actions last week, expect trouble.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Polka dance classes at St. George center

YOUNGSTOWN

The polka dances of the northern Slavs and the kolo of southern Slavs will be taught at a series of three classes at St. George Croatian Center, 3200 Vestal Road.

The classes will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 8 and April 15. Admission is $15 per couple or $10 for single for each class; or $40 and $25 for all three.

The classes will include a cash bar. Many of the dances are done in groups, and it is not necessary to have a partner. Proceeds will benefit the Simply Slavic Scholarship fund.

The classes will be taught by Kathy White, Od Srca Adult Tamburitzans; and Aundrea Cika Heschmeyer, Polish Youngstown. For information, call 330-503-9874

Autism Society Easter Bunny event

NILES

The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley will present Special Bunny: An Inclusive Easter celebration from 9 to 11 a.m. April 7 in the Eastwood Mall concourse. Families are encouraged to register at AutismMV.org for this private event.

‘Wait Wait’ taping at Blossom in July

CUYAHOGA FALLS

National Public Radio comedy show “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” will do a live taping at Blossom Music Center at 8 p.m. July 18. Tickets will go on sale April 15 at clevelandorchestra.com or by phone at 216-231-1111.