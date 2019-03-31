TJX Lordstown deal finally is completed

LORDSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, announced Saturday that TJX HomeGoods has completed its purchase of approximately 290 acres in the village on which TJX has said it plans to build a distribution center on Ellsworth Bailey and Hallock Young roads that will create about 1,000 jobs once the facility is fully operational.

“After many months of meetings, debates, campaigns, and litigation, I am excited that it is finally time to get construction underway on TJX HomeGoods,” Ryan said in a statement.

“This was about teamwork. So many people have worked together to make sure this project came together, and today it is finally becoming a reality. I would like to give a special thank you to state Sen. Sean O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd; state Rep. Glenn Holmes of Girard, D-63th; Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill; James Dignan, CEO of Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, and Jobs Ohio.”

Ryan responds to GM

WASHINGTON

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, on Saturday responded to General Motors removing its foreign-made car, the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer RS, at the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day. The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer RS is made in Mexico.

On Thursday, Ryan slammed GM for planning to display the car at Comerica Park.

“While I appreciate GM for removing their foreign-made car at Opening Day, what we really need is for GM to stop manufacturing vehicles like the Chevy Blazer in Mexico. We have plants in the United States that can make this car. ... GM employees have stood by this company throughout the years, it’s time for GM to do the same. They need to invest in our American workforce,” Ryan said in a news release.

Painting class set

MERCER, PA.

Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road, in conjunction with guest artisan owner of Outland Studios Brandon Cowie, will host a painting class from 6 to 8 p.m. April 8. The project will be a festive bunny on wood. Visit munnellrunfarm.org to see examples. All materials will be provided. Cost is $30. Prepayment and preregistration is required by Friday. Call 724-662- 2242 with questions or to register. There is an option to pay over the phone upon registration. Make checks payable to Munnell Run Farm, 24 Avalon Court, Suite 300, Mercer, PA 16137.

Nature Detectives set

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA.

Jennings Environmental Education Center, 2951 Prospect Road, will have a Nature Detectives: Unseen Worlds program from 2 to 4 p.m. April 7. Families are invited to search for clues in “unseen worlds,” areas that are often overlooked in the park, to unravel the mystery of “whose world is this?”

Jennings’ Nature Detectives programs are designed for families with children age 6 and older. Children should be accompanied by a parent or other adult.

Dress appropriately for the weather. Preregistration is required by Wednesday, as space is limited. Register at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/, or by calling 724-794-6011.