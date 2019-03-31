Team USA 17s to play Phantoms on Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Phantoms have announced that their opponent for Sunday's 5 p.m. game at the Covelli Centre will be Team USA's 17-younger squad.

Team USA's 18-younger unit which features projected number-one pick Jack Hughes in June's NHL Draft was scheduled to be the opponent.

The Phantoms say a scheduling conflict is the reason for the change.

Saturday, about 15 hours before the change was announced, the Phantoms lost to the 18s, 8-1, at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. The game had 33 penalties for 159 minutes. All but 18 minutes were assessed in the third period.

The game ended in a brawl that saw three Phantoms and three Nationals receive game misconduct penalties.

Sunday's game was to be the 18s' final regular-season USHL game this season.

Friday, the Phantoms defeated the 17s, 4-3, in a shootout.