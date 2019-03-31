Plans for new city pavilion harks back to Epcot’s roots

Staff/wire reports

ORLANDO, Fla.

Epcot is returning to its city roots.

Officials at Walt Disney World said recently that new additions to Epcot include a pavilion featuring an interactive city with hands-on activities.

“Epcot has always been, and always will be, an optimistic celebration of the real world that is brought to life through the magic of Disney,” said George A. Kalogridis, president, Walt Disney World Resort. “The exciting plans we have on the horizon will honor Epcot’s rich legacy of creativity and innovation while continuing to exceed the expectations of our guests for decades to come.”

Epcot was originally conceived by Walt Disney in the 1960s as an experimental city. In fact, the Epcot name stands for Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow.

The city concept was abandoned after Disney’s death, and Epcot became the second theme park at Disney World when it opened in 1982.

The new pavilion in development will include first-of-their-kind experiences devoted to playful fun, inviting guests into an innovative, interactive city bursting with games and hands-on activities. Friends and family will interact with favorite Disney characters in an energetic metropolis unlike anything ever seen before at Epcot. The as-yet-unnamed space will come to life under the vast dome of the pavilion previously known as Wonders of Life (more recently the Festival Center) and will debut to guests in time for the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary.

Disney officials say Epcot’s entrance also will be revamped, and it will open a center where visitors can see future Epcot plans.

Some of the new developments underway at Epcot include:

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction in the France pavilion, patterned after the number-one family attraction at Disneyland Paris

“Beauty and the Beast” sing-along in the France pavilion, showing in addition to the pavilion’s current film, Impressions de France

Epcot Forever, a 2019 limited-time nighttime experience over World Showcase Lagoon set to classic Epcot tunes, followed by an all-new nighttime spectacular debuting in 2020.

The new additions at Epcot will open in time for the resort’s 50th anniversary in 2021, officials said.