Hopewell cast gives new life to ‘Godspell’

By Eric McCrea

entertainment@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Prepare Ye for a musical about Jesus, just in time for Easter.

“Godspell,” written by Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak in 1971, has become a community theater staple and with good reason. The show has seen numerous professional runs worldwide, and while it’s never drawn major awards, it has won over audiences for decades.

The Hopewell Theatre has been tackling musicals more frequently over the past few years, so it was only a matter of time for “Godspell” to land on its boards.

The plot of the show is loosely based on the New Testament stories, leading up to the death of Jesus. The selection of parables moves from one to another, seemingly toward a final goal, while a menagerie of actors step in to help animate the lessons.

We begin with John the Baptist (Dan Betts) announcing the arrival of Jesus, played by Jacob Nash.

The cast moves through story and song, with little connecting them. Jesus mentions a parable, and the child-like actors play along, waiting for the simplified moral to the story.

Opening night was nearly sold out, but the audience had a reserved energy until the bows. The cast did not seem to be hindered by the patient house.

Nash’s leading-man quality was a beacon for the ensemble to gather around, and his voice made these once-experimental songs sound complete. As his demeanor changed, the cast followed along appropriately.

Dakota Sipusic used her sweet voice to enhance songs such as “Learn Your Lessons Well” and “By My Side.”

Sally Renee Tausch showed she was one of the stronger singers with her part in “O Bless the Lord.”

Jenna Cintavey had great stage presence, as always, and she used just the right amount of enthusiasm to make the song “Turn Back, O Man” an audience favorite.

Tracie Balentine showed great leadership taking the lead in the hit song “Day By Day.”

The cast worked well together vocally, especially on larger group numbers such as the fun “Light of the World” and the sentimental “On the Willows.”

However, blocking and choreography were somewhat chaotic, overwhelming the stage. Generous ad-libbing caused some lines to be stepped on or missed, but also created that “informal happening” vibe that “Godspell” relies on.

A formidable set was well used by the multigenerational cast, and added a lot of color, as well as room to play.

The return of live music to the Hopewell stage was well balanced, not overwhelming the actors who sang everything without microphones.

Marisa Keshock even offered her talents on the Prim as a wonderful element.

“Godspell” can be seen at the Hopewell Theatre on Mahoning Avenue on Youngstown’s West Side on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. until April 7.

For reservations, call 330-746-5455.