COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

New complaints

Traci Sneltzer v. Carrie Barnes et al, personal injury.

Southern Columbiana County Regional Chamber of Commerce v. Scholastic Endeavors LLC et al, money.

Jacob Terry v. Ohio Pet Food Inc., money.

Dissolutions Asked

Jason Shinn, of 35283 Salem Grange Road, Salem, and Jennifer Shinn, of 2040 Monroe St., Salem.

Marlaina Owens, of 17171 Cannons Mill Road, East Liverpool, and Robert Owens, of 402 Gaddes St., East Liverpool.

Dissolutions granted

Glenn Brogan and Lizette Brogan.

Stacey Sprouse and Lucas Sprouse.

Divorces Asked

Raven Garvey, of 1718 Park Ave., East Liverpool, v. Jordan Garvey, of 834 Avondale St., East Liverpool.

David Rudder, of 640 Henry Ave., Wellsville, v. Veronica Rudder, of 1039 Oak St., East Liverpool.

Todd McGaffic, of 1261 Sunnyside Ave., East Liverpool, v. Amanda McGaffic, 2511 Clement Way, East Liverpool.

Orion Darrah, of 1484 McClain Road, Wellsville, v. Lisa Darrah, of 1480 McClain Road, Wellsville.

Divorces granted

George Kosko v. Rosemarie Kosko.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Seven Seventeen Credit Union v. Ralph Nussbaumer et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Kamilyha R. Martin et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Janet H. Vogt et al, foreclosure.

Citimortgage Inc. et al v. Michael Lagaras et al, foreclosure.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Joan L. Seitz et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

MTGLQ Investors LP v. Dominic L. Gatta et al, foreclosure.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michele Pierce, default.

Mariner Finance LLC v. Shannon Walters, default.

Midland Funding LLC v. Sandra Young, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. April Crosby Williams, default.

Creditmax Inc. v. Thomas J. File et al, default.

Jane Moore v. City of Niles et al, dismissed.

Fred E. Lawson v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Andrew C. Kim et al, dismissed.

Shannon Stahl v. Shuronda Gunther et al, dismissed.

Bank of America NA v. Donald E. Placer Jr. et al, dismissed.

Michelle Biamonte et al v. Tyler S. Smith, dismissed.

Sandra Digiacobbe v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

TIAA FSB v. Richard M. Lara et al, dismissed.

Bayview Loan Servicing v. Brenda Watkins Grooms et al, dismissed.

Jane E. Whitely v. Jeffery P. Andrews et al, dismissed.

Tamara D. Traylor v. Joan M. Murphy, dismissed.

Jessica R. Hunter v. Dot Diamond Core Drilling et al, dismissed.

City of Girard v. Katie S. Gump, dismissed.

Deborah L. Meadors et al v. Justin Smith et al, dismissed.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. William E. Cumberledge et al, dismissed.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Jeffrey L. Badyna et al, dismissed.

State v. David K. Johnson, dismissed.

In the matter of the estate of Fred A. Smith Sr. et al v. Donna J. Smith et al, dismissed.

State v. Matthew A. Kelley, sentenced.

State v. Darrelle L. Williams, sentenced.

State v. Robert W. McCorkle, sentenced.

State v. Norman Miller, sentenced.

State v. Justin Howard, sentenced.

State v. Damon K. Clark Jr., sentenced.

State v. Alonza McCall, sentenced.

State v. Joe V. Leamon, sentenced.

State v. Martin Higinbotham, sentenced.

State v. Brenda R. Turner, sentenced.

State v. Thomas J. Kuhn, sentenced.

State v. Camron L. Mayfield, sentenced.

State v. Cynthia Ojeda, sentenced.

State v. Frank L. Hilty, sentenced.

State v. Rashaud R. Mallory, sentenced.

State v. Michael M. Gibson, sentenced.

State v. Lucas M. Timko, sentenced.

State v. Michelle L. Enderton, sentenced.

State v. David H. Rhine, sentenced (2).

State v. Jermaine L. Mobley, sentenced.

State v. James A. Thomas, sentenced.

State v. Melanie Ferrell, sentenced (2).

State v. Todd Hundley, sentenced.

State v. William Crenshaw III, sentenced.

State v. Richard M. Clay, sentenced.

State v. Eric Olejnik, sentenced.

State v. Matthew A. Kelley, sentenced.

Stephanie Boggess v. Alyssa M. Felleti et al, settled.

Carrington Felton et al v. American Commerce Insurance Co. et al, settled.

Patricia A. Deehr v. Shannon R. Reep et al, settled.

Warren Township Board of Trustees et al v. FSSH Holdings II LLC, settled.

Antwan J. Davis et al v. Cody H. Conley et al, settled.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Taunya R. Brady, settled.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ingersoll Financial Midwest Land Trust et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Robert D. Shearer et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Christopher M. Alverson et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Maegen Postiy, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. David A. Brannan et al, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

Shelby L. Roper and Chad Roper.

Patrick Camlin and Samantha Camlin.

Divorces granted

Samantha Hilty v. Timothy Hilty.

Domestic cases dismissed

Kevin L. Smith v. Darlene E. Hannah.

Stephanie Castro v. Scott D. Nelson.

MAHONING COUNTY

marriage LICENSES

Ryan J. Csepeggi, 36, of 3135 Estates Circle, Youngstown, and Sarah T. Sabol, 26, of same.

Anthony T. Stryffeler, 27, of 3735 Cumberland Circle, Austintown, and Tiffani L. Pike, 25, of same.

Michael J. Krake, Jr., 41, of 473 Geneva Ave., Struthers, and Miriam S. Cidario, 30, of same.

Logan J. Watson, 20, of 852 Marmion Ave., Youngstown, and Brianna F. Anderson, 21, of same.

Carl J. Ervin IV, 25, of 7223 Glendale Ave., Boardman, and Erin K. Baker, 31, of same.

Thomas W. Hanes IV, 25, of 369 E. Midlothian Blvd., Apartment 9, Youngstown, and Brooke G. Jackson, 23, of same.

Christopher P. Quinn, 51, of 925 N. 15th St., Sebring, and Nichole M. Smiley, 45, of same.

Douglas M. Howley, 43, of 43 N. Richview Ave., Youngstown, and Mary Jo Zatchok, 46, of same.

Matthew E. DoBroka, 24, of 213 Rebecca Ave., Hubbard, and Victoria K. Limbeck, 26, of 1549 Medford Ave., Poland.

Zhi Zhou, 20, of 1431 Ironwood Drive, Unit 3106, Oxford, and Jia Min Huang, 22, of 200 Talsman Drive, Unit C, Canfield.

Craig A. Reed, 61, of 809 Winona Drive, Youngstown, and Janice M. Warren, 54, of 2629 Roy St., Youngstown.

Travis L. Kline, 31, of 4000 Monticello Blvd. Apartment 103, Youngstown, and Destanee E. Newby, 27, of 10 Trumbull Court, Apt. 3, Youngstown.

Michael P. Zembower, Jr., 36, of 6060 Sheridan Road, Poland, and Ashley M. Parkinson, 28, of same.

David A. Capretta, Jr., 26, of 3464 Shelby Road, Youngstown, and Rachel E. Crooks, 29, of 1675 Fountain Square Drive #16, Austintown.

Randy A. Wylie, 33, of 14050 Youngstown Pittsburgh Road, Petersburg, and Melissa A. Fry, 27, of same.

Yeisson J. Soriano Osorto, 22, of 15 Saranac Ave., Youngstown, and Andryliz F. Garcia, 19, of same.

Alexander Delacadena, 55, of 26 Sells Ave., Struthers, and Marcela I. Jaramillo Villalobos, 54, of same.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Robert R. Connell Jr., of 60 N. Raccoon Road Apt. 31, Austintown, and Jennifer A. Connell, of 2912 Brunswick Road, Youngstown.

Deanna L. Hyatt, of 3917 Nassau Court, Youngstown, and Colton J. Hyatt, of 4553 Rhode Island Drive, Youngstown.

David W. Sharp, of 67 Lakeshore Drive, Youngstown, and Christina L. Sharp, of 215 Edna St., Poland.

DIVORCES ASKED

Jason Sanchez, of 3685 Neilson Ave., Youngstown, v. Jessica Sanchez, of same.

NEW COMPLAINTS

Groover Roofing & Siding Inc. v. Patricia Dierkes, other civil.

Paul Schnoebelen v. D’Amico Agency Inc., jury demand.

Ahmad Y. Omishat v. Payton F. Slaina et al, other torts.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Kimberly M. Blankenship et al, foreclosure.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. v. Sarah E. Myers et al, foreclosure.

Home Savings Bank v. Richard A. Nelson et al, complaint.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Frank Sherman Co., foreclosure.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Sean McGuire, money.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Dan J. Sebastiani et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jerrod Brown et al, foreclosure.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Elizabeth M. Barthany, complaint.

American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Raquel C. Crenshaw, complaint.

Eric R. Totten v. Jean H. McBride et al, other torts.

RX Institutional Services LLC v. Continuing Healthcare Solutions Inc. et al, complaint.

Nilda V. Marcelino v. George N. Wukotich, jury demand.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Brian Kirksey, complaint.

Tracey L. Jones et al v. Gary W. Smith, other torts.

Misty M. Heaton v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, jury demand.

Anthony J. Renforth v. Staff Right Personnel Services LLC et al, complaint.

Edward H. Jones Sr. et al v. Paul S. Hill et al, jury demand.

Kendra Helon v. FCA US LLC et al, jury demand.

DOCKET

PNC Bank National Association v. Madena R. Mitchell et al, dismissed.

Michele Harty Marchese et al v. TJX Companies Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. James A. Stanislaw et al, dismissed.

Beth Singer Rennie v. FCA US LLC, dismissed.

Ashley E. Geer v. Sarah L. Schrum, dismissed.

Mary M. Ryan v. Sean M. Baka et al, settled.

Tracey Davis v. Mercy Health et al, dismissed.

William Leicht v. Southbridge Executive Park Condo Association, settled and dismissed.

Brenda Stanley et al v. Philip A. Argiro et al, order of magistrate.

Rosemarie Kascher v. Sarah Morrison et al, settled and dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Robert M. McCormick et al, order of magistrate.

Rapid Capital Finance LLC v. EL Davis Enterprises LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Michael DiBernardo et al v. Michael Investment Group Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Laronica Vaughn et al v. Julius Oliver et al, order of magistrate.

Brooke A. Davidson et al v. City of Youngstown Water Dept. et al, settled.

Arthur Simcox v. Danielle Heiden et al, order of magistrate.

Dwayne Harris v. Robert Wolfe et al, order of magistrate.

Daily Grind Cafe Americano LLC v. Kathryn L. Deladurantey, order of magistrate.

Daily Grind Cafe Americano LLC v. Delmarlow LLC, order of magistrate.

Woodforest National Bank v. Terence Lesko et al, dismissed.

Bryce Bond et al v. Halcon Energy Properties Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. v. Leopold LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Petros Giallousis v. Julie A. Rodriguez et al, dismissed.