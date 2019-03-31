Bus trip to NYC planned for June 15

SALEM

Attila Samu is organizing a summer bus trip to New York City for June 15. A 56-seat charter bus will leave from the back of Salem High School at 11:00 p.m. June 14, arriving in New York on Saturday, June 15.

The entire day is yours to explore the city. The bus will pick up passengers at 9 p.m. Saturday for the return trip to Salem.

Seats are assigned to keep family and friends together.

Anyone interested should contact Attila at 330-332-8905, ext 58332, for a reservation form. You may also email him at samua@salem.k12.oh.us

Checks/money orders or cash will be accepted.

Reservations will be accepted until May 14.

Students under 21 must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $95 per person. A $10 per person cancellation fee is also available (optional).

Volcanoes National Park plans to reopen of lava tube

HILO, Hawaii

Officials say they plan to reopen a popular cave-like attraction in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park later this year.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the Thurston Lava Tube, also known as Nahuku, has been closed since the Kilauea volcano eruption in May 2018.

Officials at the Big Island park closed the site out of fear its structural integrity might have been compromised from the thousands of earthquakes that occurred during the eruption.

Park spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane says a scan of the tube’s interior is being compared to one taken before the eruption to determine if any structural changes would threaten safety.

Visiting Venice will cost a few extra euros for day-trippers

MILAN

Spending the day in the picturesque city of Venice, one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, will soon cost a few extra euros for visitors not staying overnight.

Venice’s City Council approved a visitors’ tax on day-trippers recently. Venice officials said the tax is meant to generate revenue for public services that cost more to provide in the lagoon city, such as trash collection and the cleaning of public areas.

Day-trippers will be charged a daily tax of 3 euros ($3.40) for the rest of 2019, starting at a date in May still to be determined. The charge would double next year.

But it also would vary on low- and high-traffic days beginning in 2020, with the tax ranging from 3 euros to 10 euros.

The tax applies to visiting Venice’s historic center and any of the lagoon’s nearly 50 islands. City officials said it can be paid at transportation and tourism agencies.

It will be included in the price of some travel systems, such as a train ticket to Venice Santa Lucia station, and people eligible for exemptions will have a chance to prevent charges.

Busch Gardens building world’s fastest hybrid coaster

TAMPA, Fla.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay says it’s building the fastest and steepest hybrid roller coaster in the world.

The Florida-based theme park said last week that the 200-foot coaster also will be North America’s tallest hybrid roller coaster when it opens next year.

A hybrid roller coaster has a mixture of wood and steel building materials.

The coaster is a reincarnation of the park’s Gwazi ride, an old wooden roller coaster that closed in 2015.

Associated Press