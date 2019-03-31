BIRTHS
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Danielle Jornigan and Keith Garland, Youngstown, girl, March 28.
Eric and Carly Sofranko, Youngstown, boy, March 29.
Angela White and Thomas Robinson, Youngstown, boy, March 29.
Frank and Jessica Heinselman, Canfield, boy, March 29.
Joshua and Katie Pearson, Wadsworth, boy, March 29.
Krzysztof and Lisa Modelski, Struthers, boy, March 29.
