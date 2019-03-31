BBB discussion

CANFIELD

The Better Business Bureau will present a discussion hosted by Ed Hartwig of Hartwig Law on the impact of medical marijuana laws in the workplace.

The lunch will be at the Courtyward Marriott Youngstown Canfield, 4173 Westford Place, at noon April 10. Reservations must be made by April 8.

BBB Accredited Businesses can join the event for a complimentary networking lunch.

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

SAN FRANCISCO

Facebook is extending its ban on hate speech to prohibit the promotion and support of white nationalism and white separatism.

The company previously allowed such material even though it has long banned white supremacists. The social network said last week that it didn’t apply the ban previously to expressions of white nationalism because it linked such expressions with broader concepts of nationalism and separatism – such as American pride or Basque separatism (which are still allowed).

But civil-rights groups and academics called this view “misguided” and have long pressured the company to change its stance. Facebook said it concluded that white nationalism and separatism cannot be meaningfully separated from white supremacy and organized hate groups.

Critics have “raised these issues to the highest levels at Facebook [and held] a number of working meetings with their staff as we’ve tried to get them to the right place,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a Washington, D.C.-based legal advocacy group.

Apple tries to take a bite out of credit-card industry

Apple is rolling out a credit card that it says is designed to do things no other card can. So how does it stack up? It looks different from a traditional credit card – there’s no number on the front and the users’ name is etched in metal.

The card expands the company’s digital Apple Pay services and comes with a bevy of perks.

But industry experts said the benefits are underwhelming, mirroring many of those already out there.

Maddow, other MSNBC hosts see ratings drop, Fox up

NEW YORK

Rachel Maddow isn’t backing away from her coverage of President Donald Trump and any connection to Russia’s involvement in trying to influence the 2016 presidential campaign. The question is how much her fans want to listen.

Maddow’s audience dipped on her two days back on the air after Attorney General William Barr reported that special counsel Robert Mueller had found no collusion between Trump and Russia’s efforts. Meanwhile, her head-to-head competitor on Fox News Channel, Sean Hannity, saw his audience soar Monday to 4 million viewers, a 32 percent increase from his average. It slipped to 3.57 million Tuesday.

Hannity and Maddow have run neck-and-neck atop the cable news ratings this year, with Maddow having the slight edge.

Fox’s Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham also saw their audiences top their averages both days, while other prime-time hosts on MSNBC and CNN saw their audiences plunge.

Staff/wire reports