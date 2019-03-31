Agenda Monday
Brookfield Township trustees, 7 a.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Girard 1st Ward Block Watch, 6 p.m., Avon Oaks ballroom, 1401 N. State St.
Lordstown Village Council, fire/public safety committee meeting, 5 p.m.; public hearing, 5:30 p.m.; caucus, 6 p.m. with council council meeting to follow, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Trumbull County Planning Commission, 11:30 a.m., commissioners hearing room, 5th floor, 160 High St. NW, Warren.
AGENDA runs daily. Items should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
