Wellness expo at Covelli Centre attracts thousands

YOUNGSTOWN — Free health screenings were a popular item at the second annual Valley Health & Wellness Expo at the Covelli Centre, which drew thousands from around the Mahoning and Shenango valleys.

“It was nice because the screenings were all in one place, and they were free,” said Alan Wack of Champion, who said he would attend next year’s event if there is one.

The expo, presented by the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber in partnership with its Gold Sponsors: Mercy Health, ONE Health Ohio, Steward Health Care System, and Southwoods Health, was subtitled “Live Well. Be Well. Locally” to make the point that residents don’t have to go to Cleveland or Pittsburgh to get quality care, said its sponsors.

