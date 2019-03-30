Today’s entertainment picks:

v Chris Brubeck’s Triple Play, 7 p.m.: This trio is at home in any musical genre. Check it out ($25, $35 and $60) at the Ford Family Recital Hall, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown; 330-744-0264.

v Ian Lara, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.: Standup comedy show ($20) at the Funny Farm comedy club, inside the Knox Building, 110 W. Federal St., Youngstown; 330-759-4242.

v Bluegrass festival, noon to midnight: Sixteen bands will perform (free admission) in the ballroom of the Park Inn, 3377 New Castle Road, West Middlesex, Pa.

v Maple Syrup Festival, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Syrup tapping and boiling will be demonstrated at this fun family event, which also includes a pancake breakfast ($6) at the Lariccia center in Boardman Park.

v “Godspell,” 7:30 p.m.: This bright musical continues ($15, $12 for senior citizens and students) at Hopewell Theatre, 702 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown; 330-746-5455.

“Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS): When a death row inmate gets a “ransom” letter offering him exonerating evidence for $500,000, the team has 48 hours to verify that the information is real.

“48 Hours” (10 p.m., CBS): Episode about the death of a Marine colonel and his wife’s quest to get it labeled a homicide.

“Saturday Night Live” (11:29 P.M., NBC): Sandra Oh is guest host and Tame Impala is musical guest.

LOCAL TOPICS ON TV

“Community Connection” (Sunday at 6:30 a.m. on 21 WFMJ-TV and 11 a.m. on WBCB-TV): Leigh Greene with the Youngstown Office on Minority Health will join host Madonna Chism Pinkard to discuss free activities and events.

Next, community advocates Maria Hoffmaster and India McDowell will discuss the “My City Block” community initiative founded by Jon Howell, and taking place at Youngstown City School locations on April 6.

Finally, Mike Forney of Michael Anthony Productions announces the reprise of the hit play and drama, “Why Me?” coming to the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

“A Conversation with Dee” (Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on WYTV-TV): Host Dee Crawford talks with officials from the Area Agency on Aging about the Valley’s aging population and how that group is growing nationwide.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ballet school presents fundraiser event

YOUNGSTOWN

Building Art, the annual fundraiser event for Ballet Western Reserve, will take place this evening at the BWR’s building at 218 W. Boardman St., downtown.

Titled “Old Works Revisited,” the event will include performances, an open bar and hors d’eouvres.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Admission is $25 ($15 for students) at the door. For information, call 330-744-1934.

Diletto to introduce new wine at party

BOARDMAN

Diletto Winery, 8578 Market St., will release its Black Pearl wine at a “Black & White Party” from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $16 and must be purchased in advance at bit.ly/BlackAndWhiteParty2019.

The party will feature three limited edition wines and sangrias; cocktail dining; candy bar buffet; local vendors; door prizes and a DJ.

The first 30 guests to register get a keepsake “WE FANCY!” stemless logo wine glass. For information, call 330.330-8844 or go to DilettoWinery.com.