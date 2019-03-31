Thousands attend wellness expo at Covelli Centre

By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Free health screenings were a popular item at the second annual Valley Health & Wellness Expo at the Covelli Centre, which drew thousands from around the Mahoning and Shenango valleys.

“It was nice because the screenings were all in one place, and they were free,” said Alan Wack of Champion, who said he would attend next year’s event if there is one.

Two Sharpsville, Pa., women, who got several screenings each at Saturday’s expo, also praised the screening venue.

“It was pretty cool. It saved time and money, and the results were available immediately,” said Dr. Deanna Thomas, a dentist.

Chrissy Miodrag, who does medical billing, said there was a wide variety of vendors, but she suggested there should be more information on nutrition at the next expo.

Pam Bradshaw of Youngstown said she took advantage of the free screenings and other vendors.

“I always got the information I wanted, and everyone seemed nice and helpful. I hope they keep it going,” she said.

The expo, presented by the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber in partnership with its Gold Sponsors: Mercy Health, ONE Health Ohio, Steward Health Care System, and Southwoods Health, was subtitled “Live Well. Be Well. Locally” to make the point that residents don’t have to go to Cleveland or Pittsburgh to get quality care, said its sponsors.

The event, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., had attracted an estimated 2,000 visitors by 2 p.m., said Kim Calvert, the chamber’s vice president for marketing and membership services.

The expo is important so residents know what medical care is available locally, said Alexa Hall, Steward marketing director. “Our goal is to keep the community healthy,” she said.

“We think it is important to showcase the quality and breadth of health care available locally, said Megan Kovacich, marketing director of ONE Health Ohio, a federally qualified health center.

“I’ve been a doctor in the Mahoning Valley for almost 40 years, and I can say with confidence that we have extremely high-quality health care here,” said Dr. Ronald Dwinnells, a pediatrician and chief executive officer ONE Health Ohio.

“Pittsburgh and Cleveland may have bigger centers, but not necessarily better,” Dr. Dwinnells added.

“As a primary-care organization, our goal is to prevent people from going to the emergency room,” Kovacich said. “As a community-based organization, we’re proud to be part of this event to showcase the abundance and quality of services available in the Mahoning Valley.”

“We really want members of the community to know about the quality of care available and emphasize all of the high-level, state-of-the-art technology available if they need it,” said Jonathon Fauvie, public relations director for Mercy Health.

“Our other objective is to get people to manage their wellness rather than their illnesses. The emphasis is on prevention,” Fauvie said.