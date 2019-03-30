Selected local stocks


March 30, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,28.16 0.17

Aqua America, .20 36.44 ‚àí0.55

Avalon Holdings,2.58 0.070

Chemical Bank, .2841.16 0.16

Community Health Sys, .213.73 ‚àí0.100

Cortland Bancorp, .1123.61 ‚àí0.39

Farmers Nat., .0713.79 ‚àí0.14

First Energy, .36 41.61 0.21

Fifth/Third, .1625.22 ‚àí0.18

First Niles Financial, .059.000.00

FNB Corp., .1210.60 ‚àí0.14

General Motors, .3837.10 0.040

General Electric, .129.99 0.100

Huntington Bank, .11 12.68 ‚àí0.090

JP Morgan Chase, .56101.23 0.52

Key Corp, .1115.75 0.050

Macy’s, .38 24.03 ‚àí0.16

Parker Hannifin, .76171.62 2.06

PNC, .75122.66 ‚àí0.20

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88182.21 ‚àí1.15

Stoneridge28.86 0.39

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.35 0.050

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.

