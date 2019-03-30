Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc.,28.16 0.17
Aqua America, .20 36.44 ‚àí0.55
Avalon Holdings,2.58 0.070
Chemical Bank, .2841.16 0.16
Community Health Sys, .213.73 ‚àí0.100
Cortland Bancorp, .1123.61 ‚àí0.39
Farmers Nat., .0713.79 ‚àí0.14
First Energy, .36 41.61 0.21
Fifth/Third, .1625.22 ‚àí0.18
First Niles Financial, .059.000.00
FNB Corp., .1210.60 ‚àí0.14
General Motors, .3837.10 0.040
General Electric, .129.99 0.100
Huntington Bank, .11 12.68 ‚àí0.090
JP Morgan Chase, .56101.23 0.52
Key Corp, .1115.75 0.050
Macy’s, .38 24.03 ‚àí0.16
Parker Hannifin, .76171.62 2.06
PNC, .75122.66 ‚àí0.20
Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88182.21 ‚àí1.15
Stoneridge28.86 0.39
United Comm. Fin., .06 9.35 0.050
Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.
