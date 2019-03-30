Ohio Sports & Spine Institute opens Howland office

Staff report

HOWLAND

Ohio Sports & Spine Institute, a regional medical practice and rehabilitation center with offices in Boardman and East Liverpool, has opened an office in the township at 8720 E. Market St., Suite 10.

Physicians and physical therapists at the Sports & Spine Institute offer comprehensive care, including chiropractic and physical therapy services, sports medicine, nerve testing, acupuncture treatment and medical marijuana evaluations.

Medical staff members are:

Dr. Joseph Cerimele, D.O., who is board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation and trained in electromyography. He provides EMG diagnostic procedures and has treated patients across the Mahoning Valley for more than 25 years.

Dr. Andrew Hospodar, D.C., a chiropractic physician board-certified in sports medicine and a licensed acupuncturist, who has treated patients in the Boardman office since 2015.

Dr. John Dunne, D.O., a physician who specializes in treating workplace injuries, will see patients at the new location and also will offer evaluations for individuals with medical conditions that may qualify for medical marijuana. Dr. Dunne has been in practice for more than 25 years.

Current and new patients may schedule appointments at the new office by calling 330-469-2519.

In its three locations, Ohio Sports & Spine has a staff of 40 that includes four licensed physical therapists.

Visit www.ohiosportsandspine.com for more information.