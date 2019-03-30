Man wounded in shootout sentenced to 10 years

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man wounded in a 2017 shootout outside of a South Side bar was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

Judge John Durkin of Mahoning County Pleas Court handed down the sentence to Terrance McKinney, 34, of North Bon Air Avenue, who pleaded guilty to a charge of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a liquor premises.

McKinney is adamant that he did not fire first, and he filed an appeal to take back his guilty plea. He did not speak at his sentencing hearing because of that appeal.

Officers were called about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 11, 2017, to the Southern Tavern where they found a man who had two gunshot wounds. Reports said officers watched security video and saw McKinney holding a gun outside the bar talking to a man inside, then McKinney started shooting.

The victim, Michael Campbell, 54, of Carroll Street, pulled his gun and began shooting back, and McKinney ran away.

Officers found a vehicle at McKinney’s home that was damaged by gunfire and had blood on the front seat.

Campbell pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has yet to be sentenced

Judge Durkin said prosecutors were recommending a longer sentence for McKinney because he fired first, despite McKinney claiming he did not and only pulled his gun to protect himself.

No matter what McKinney claims happened, Judge Durkin said he was already on probation for a felonious assault conviction, and wearing electric monitoring house bracelet when he was at the bar – which violated his probation.