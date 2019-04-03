Magazine names Branch Street Coffee the best coffee in Ohio

BOARDMAN

Food & Wine magazine has named Branch Street Coffee Roasters in Boardman as the best coffee in Ohio. The magazine sent a journalist throughout the country to pick the best coffee in each state.

The article says while the Youngstown area is having its share of struggles, excellent coffee isn’t one of them. “Owner Matthew Campbell’s work speaks loudly for itself as does his appreciation for the community that has kept him in business; when Branch Street’s Kenya Konyu brought home an astounding Coffee Review score [95], Campbell invited everyone around to taste the stuff for free,” the article says.

Staff/wire reports