Disaster loans available due to flash flooding

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Friday that Economic Injury Disaster loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations in Ashtabula and Trumbull counties in Ohio as a result of flash flooding that began July 21, 2018.

“These counties are eligible because they are contiguous to one or more primary counties in Pennsylvania. The Small Business Administration recognizes that disasters do not usually stop at county or state lines. For that reason, counties adjacent to primary counties named in the declaration are included,” said SBA spokesman Kem Fleming.

The program is available to eligible entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of the disaster. With the exception of aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers and ranchers.

Woman says man kidnapped her

WARREN

An Ashtabula County woman, 59, said she was kidnapped for two days starting Monday afternoon and forced to stay in a man’s apartment in the Reeves Building, 295 W. Market St.

She said she and the man were at a friend’s house on Oak Street Southwest when the male asked for a ride to the store. She took him there, and he asked her to come up to his apartment for a drink. Once in the apartment, he accused her of owing him money and threatened to hurt her. He threatened to beat her every time she got up to leave for two days, she said.

On Thursday, she got up to leave and he grabbed her by the shirt and started to pull it off and demanded sex, but she escaped and met up with friends who talked her into filing a police report.

The woman was advised to see the Warren prosecutor if she wanted to file charges.

Loan default rates drop

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University is reporting that student loan default rates have dropped by nearly half in the last six years, according to a report by 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

According to administrators, the trend is the result of increased focus on student success, more scholarships and keeping costs low.

“There are several initiatives we have put into place, and we’ve certainly made tremendous strides,” said Elaine Ruse, YSU director of financial aid and scholarships.

In the 2011 fiscal year, the student loan default rate stood at 20.3 percent, but that rate has fallen every year since. Preliminary results for the 2016 fiscal year, the year for which the latest data is available, show the rate at 11.8 percent, a decrease of nearly nine percentage points.

Woman reports robbery

WARREN

A Niles woman, 32, reported being robbed of her cellphone at 1:14 p.m. Thursday at a home on Parkwood and Steward drives northwest after going there seeking help for a car problem.

The woman said she was driving on Parkman Road Northwest and her car started making noises, so she pulled off onto a side street.

She walked to the nearest house and knocked. A woman answered the door and punched her on the side of the head, knocking her to the ground. The woman then started to kick her in the side, then took her backpack and ran to a large sport utility vehicle. Inside the back pack were a tablet computer and wallet with $14.

Man accused in rape of jogger awaits trial

YOUNGSTOWN

The man accused of raping a jogger in Poland Township Park last September has been moved and is awaiting trial in the Mahoning County jail.

21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, reported Friday that Shawn Wendling, 38, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to be arraigned.

Wendling already pleaded guilty earlier this month to two other rapes in Portage County.

Wendling has been referred to by some as a serial rapist after being charged in two counties with at least three different rapes and suspected of similar crimes in Stark County, according to police.

The Portage County rapes both happened during the summer 2018 along a trail in Deerfield Township. One of the victims was 68 years old and the other female victim was 47, 21 News reported.

Sentenced for soliciting

YOUNGSTOWN

A Lisbon man will serve a three-year prison term for soliciting an undercover officer he thought was a 12-year-old boy.

Franklin Thorne, 49, was sentenced Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

In February, Thorne pleaded guilty to five counts including disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and importuning, which is soliciting someone for sex.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and county deputy sheriffs arrested at the Thorne Motel in Center Township where he lives.

Maj. Jeff Allen of the sheriff’s office told 21 News that Thorne offered $50 to have sex with someone he thought was a 12-year-old boy.

Allen said the “boy” was an undercover officer.