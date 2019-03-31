Democrats criticize Central American aid cut

Associated Press

Congressional Democrats say President Donald Trump's move to cut aid to three Central American countries will only increase the flow of immigrants to the United States.

The State Department's announcement it would be cutting aid to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala at Trump's order came as leading House Democrats were on a congressional visit today to El Salvador.

Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and other lawmakers say in a statement that U.S. aid is helping those countries deal with the root causes of migration by families and children.

The Democrats call Trump's move "entirely counterproductive."