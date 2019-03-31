Democrats criticize Central American aid cut
Associated Press
Congressional Democrats say President Donald Trump's move to cut aid to three Central American countries will only increase the flow of immigrants to the United States.
The State Department's announcement it would be cutting aid to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala at Trump's order came as leading House Democrats were on a congressional visit today to El Salvador.
Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and other lawmakers say in a statement that U.S. aid is helping those countries deal with the root causes of migration by families and children.
The Democrats call Trump's move "entirely counterproductive."
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.