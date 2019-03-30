BUSINESSSFlbdigest

Hunt Valve awarded federal contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., dba Union Flonetics, won a $27,186 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for manufacturing safety relief valves.

Area shoppers can help Check Out Hunger

YOUNGSTOWN

Through April 27, Giant Eagle customers can tear off a $1, $5 or $10 coupon at the cash register in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties to help Check Out Hunger. The donation will be added to the shoppers’ grocery bill. They also may place nonperishable food items in designated bins at the front of the stores.

Michael Iberis, executive director, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, said Giant Eagle raised more than $114,000 through Check Out Hunger last year.

Through April 20, customers of Sparkle Markets also can tear off a coupon available at the register that will be added to their bill. Last year, Sparkle Markets raised $11,518 through the donation coupons, Iberis said.

To get involved in Harvest for Hunger, visit www.harvestforhunger.org.

Magazine names Branch Street Coffee the best coffee in Ohio

BOARDMAN

Food & Wine magazine has named Branch Street Coffee Roasters in Boardman as the best coffee in Ohio. The magazine sent a journalist throughout the country to pick the best coffee in each state.

The article says while the Youngstown area is having its share of struggles, excellent coffee isn’t one of them. “Owner Matthew Campbell’s work speaks loudly for itself as does his appreciation for the community that has kept him in business; when Branch Street’s Kenya Konyu brought home an astounding Coffee Review score [95], Campbell invited everyone around to taste the stuff for free,” the article says.

Staff/wire reports