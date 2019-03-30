Associated Press

NEW YORK

Stevie Nicks became the first woman inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday – after 22 men – and in her acceptance speech, she urged her fellow female rockers to join her as she led a class of inductees that included Janet Jackson and a quintet of British bands.

Two of Radiohead’s five members were on hand for their induction, and not everyone from Roxy Music was on hand. Def Leppard, the Cure and the Zombies also were ushered in.

Nicks had already been inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac but was honored this time for her solo legacy. She told the audience at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center that when she started her solo career, she wondered how her fellow band members would react. It obviously worked, and she said she hoped to be an influence.

“What I am doing is opening up the door for other women,” she said.

During her four-song set, she brought onstage a cape she bought in 1983 to prove to her “very frugal” late mother that it was still in good shape, and worth its $3,000 price tag. Don Henley joined her to sing “Leather and Lace,” while Harry Styles filled in for the late Tom Petty on “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

Styles inducted her, touching on Nicks’ sense of style and friendship. He said “Dreams” was the first song where he learned all the words, even though he didn’t know what it meant. “I thought it was a song about the weather,” he said.

David Byrne inducted Radiohead, noting he was flattered the band named itself after one of his songs. He said their album “Kid A” was the one that really hooked him, and he was impressed Radiohead could be experimental in both their music and how they conduct their business.

“They’re creative and smart in both areas, which was kind of a rare combination for artists, not just now but anytime,” he said.

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway and guitarist Ed O’Brien were the only band members on hand to accept, so the band didn’t perform; there was a question of whether any of them would show up given the group’s past ambivalence about the hall.

But both spoke highly of the honor.

“This is such a beautifully surreal evening for us,” said O’Brien. “It’s a big [expletive] deal, and it feels like it. ... I wish the others could be here because they would be feeling it.”

They also gave props to their bandmates and the bond that has kept them together for three decades, even as Selway admitted “it can be an awkward and challenging band to be in sometimes.”

Roxy Music, led by the stylish Bryan Ferry, performed a five-song set that included hits “Love is the Drug,” “More Than This” and “Avalon.” (Brian Eno didn’t show for the event).

Jackson joined her brother Michael and the rest of the Jackson 5 as members of the rock hall.

As Janelle Monae entered the stage to induct Jackson, she took in a deep breath before she honored one of her personal heroes.

“I’m here tonight to induct the legendary queen of Black Girl Magic into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” Monae said.

Monae said watching Jackson on her TV was refreshing because she saw someone “who looked like me.” She went on to call Jackson “our fearless leader,” “a bold visionary,” “a rule breaker,” “a risk taker” and “a boundless visual artist.”