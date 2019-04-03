Area shoppers can help Check Out Hunger

YOUNGSTOWN

Through April 27, Giant Eagle customers can tear off a $1, $5 or $10 coupon at the cash register in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties to help Check Out Hunger. The donation will be added to the shoppers’ grocery bill. They also may place nonperishable food items in designated bins at the front of the stores.

Michael Iberis, executive director, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, said Giant Eagle raised more than $114,000 through Check Out Hunger last year.

Through April 20, customers of Sparkle Markets also can tear off a coupon available at the register that will be added to their bill. Last year, Sparkle Markets raised $11,518 through the donation coupons, Iberis said.

To get involved in Harvest for Hunger, visit www.harvestforhunger.org.