Aqua Ohio meets with residents to protect Evans Lake quality

Staff report

Aqua Ohio, a provider of drinking water to many communities across the state, announced it would implement a “source water protection plan” at Evans Lake in New Springfield, which provides water to the company’s treatment plant.

The company, which owns the lake, had an informational meeting with residents living around Pine and Evans lakes to suggest ways they can help the company protect the quality of the lakes.

Aqua recommended residents keep a natural buffer between fertilized parts of their yard and the shore, using native plants in their landscaping and having a general awareness of the impact of the runoff from their lawn care.

Lawn runoff, like fertilizers, act as a fuel source for algal blooms, which can render source water non-potable.