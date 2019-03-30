3 arrested on gun charges

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The arrests of three men this week on gun charges give city police 17 gun arrests for March, after recording just two in February.

Christopher Gordon, 30, of Delaware Avenue, was arrested about 2 a.m. Friday after a traffic stop at South and Cameron avenues. Reports said he was the driver and was taken into custody on a warrant when he told officers he had a gun in the car.

Police searched and found a loaded .380-caliber handgun with an extended magazine. Gordon was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set bond at $25,000 for Kendall Dotson, 33, of Benita Avenue, who was arraigned Friday after being booked into the jail Thursday on gun and drug charges. Police and Adult Parole Authority agents searched his home about 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Reports said police found two boxes of 9 mm ammunition, two scales, a loaded .40-caliber handgun, two bags of suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and $400 under his kitchen sink which he told officers he put there as an “April Fool’s joke” on his girlfriend.

Dotson is not allowed to have a gun because of a previous felony conviction.

Also not allowed to have a gun because of a prior felony conviction is Keyvon Belcher, 24, who faces his fourth felony firearms charge after he was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the driveway of a home in the 900 block of Detroit Avenue.

Reports said Belcher was at a home where Adult Parole Authority agents were present, and he acted nervous.

Reports said police and parole agents searched the car and Belcher and found a loaded handgun, a bag of suspected crack and a digital scale.

Belcher’s bond was set at $20,000 by Judge DiSalvo.