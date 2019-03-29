Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump today threatened to close America's southern border or large sections of it next week, a potentially drastic step affecting the economies of both the U.S. and Mexico, if Mexico does not halt illegal immigration "immediately."

"It could mean all trade" with Mexico, Trump said when questioned by reporters in Florida. "We will close it for a long time. I am not kidding around."

Trump has previously threatened to close the border – including at a rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., Thursday night – but this time was different as he gave a timetable.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about whether his possible action would apply to commercial and air travel, but a substantial closure could have an especially heavy impact on cross-border communities from San Diego to South Texas, as well as supermarkets, factories, and other businesses across the country that rely on trade to and from Mexico.

The U.S. and Mexico trade about $1.7 billion in goods daily, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which said closing the border would be "an unmitigated economic debacle" that would threaten 5 million U.S. jobs.

"If Mexico doesn't immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States through our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week," Trump tweeted. "This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and 'talk.'"

A senior Homeland Security official today suggested Trump was referring to the ongoing surge of mostly Central American families crossing the border from Mexico. Many people who cross the border illegally ultimately request asylum under U.S. law, which does not require asylum seekers to enter at an official crossing.

The official said the U.S. might close designated ports of entry to re-deploy staff to help process parents and children.