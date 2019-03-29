Trumbull groups get grant to clean up former gas station

BROOKFIELD — The Trumbull County Land Reutilization Corp., Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership and Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber have been awarded an Abandoned Gas Station Grant to fund the cleanup work at the former Fuel Express on U.S. Route 62.

The grant, administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency, will fund the entire cost of demolition, underground tank removal and environmental cleanup activities at the site, which will begin Tuesday. Sam Lamancusa, Trumbull County Treasurer and TCLRC board president, said the grant is invaluable to the revitalization efforts in the county.

“It provides the resources needed to remove a long-time blighted gas station on a main thoroughfare between Youngstown and Warren, and allows for the future development of the site,” he said in a news release.

