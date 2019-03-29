Tiger Woods' big run sends him to weekend against McIlroy

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tiger Woods sent fans into a frenzy today with a sublime stretch of golf that left them wanting more at the Dell Technologies Match Play.

And that's what they'll get.

Woods won four straight holes with three birdies and an 83-yard lob wedge that spun back into the hole for an eagle, carrying him into the weekend with a 4-and-2 victory over Patrick Cantlay.

"Just got hot right when I needed it," Woods said.

It gets even better: Next up for Woods is Rory McIlroy, the hottest player in golf.

McIlroy won his group by beating Matt Fitzpatrick, 4 and 2. Not only was it McIlroy's third victory in as many matches this week at Austin Country Club, he has never trailed and has led in 37 of the 42 holes he has played.

Woods and McIlroy have never faced each other in match play. The last time they squared off was in the final round last year at the Tour Championship, where Woods capped off his comeback season with a victory.

"I just hope I put up a better fight than I did in Atlanta last year," McIlroy said. "I didn't have much of a game that day. But yeah, look, it's exciting. It's exciting for the tournament. I'm sure it's going to be exciting for us. I feel good about my game. I played well all year. I've continued to do that this week. So it will be exciting."