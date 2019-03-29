Struthers City Council approves budget, announces roads to be resurfaced

Establishing board of building appeals also approved

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

STRUTHERS

City council has approved the city’s annual general fund budget of $5,171,397.

This is $160,798 less than the 2018 general fund.

Mayor Terry Stocker said at council’s meeting Wednesday the difference is a reflection of anticipated revenue decreases caused by the closure of the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex and the implementation of the state’s income-tax reforms.

After approving the budget, council approved an ordinance establishing a board of building appeals. The board will consist of three city residents who aren’t holding office in the city or elsewhere for a period of three years each.

When property owners want to appeal a ruling from the city’s safety service director regarding code-enforcement issues, the board will rule on the appeal.

Stocker also released a list of streets that will be resurfaced this year. Those streets are Edison Avenue from 5th Street to Youngstown Poland Road; Euclid Avenue from Sexton Street to Morrison Street; Harvey Street from Garfield Street to Poland Avenue; Wilson Street from 8th Street to Youngstown-Poland Road; Geneva Street from 8th Street to 5th Street; Hamilton Street from 5th Street to Poland Avenue; Omar Street from Garfield to Argonne Street; and 8th Street from Elm Street to Maplewood Avenue.

Additionally, the city has a number of events scheduled for the next several weeks.

The city’s Easter egg hunt will be April 13 at the Struthers High School football field at 11 a.m. with guaranteed treats for all participating children. Civics Day will be April 26 beginning at 8 a.m. at city hall, then on May 4 the city will have its annual electronics and appliance drive from 8 a.m. until noon on the corner of East Spring Street and Euclid Avenue.

Finally, on May 18, the city will have its annual cleanup day at Mauthe Park from 8 a.m. until noon.