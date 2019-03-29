Pancake breakfast

BOARDMAN

The Rotary Club of Boardman’s 37th annual pancake breakfast, held during Boardman Park’s Maple Festival, concludes Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., both days, in the Lariccia Family Community Center, 375 Boardman-Poland Road.

Rotarians and members of the Boardman High School Interact Club serve the traditional selection of all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and tea.

Admission is $6 for adults and free for children 6 and under. Tickets are available for purchase in advance from any Boardman Rotary Club member, or at the door. All proceeds benefit Board Rotary Club’s charitable community endeavors and Rotary International projects.

Rollover closes Route 11

VIENNA

State Route 11 in the township was closed to traffic for two or three hours Thursday after a semi-truck rolled over on the ramp at Route 11 and state Route 82 about 6:35 p.m.

The driver suffered minor injuries, said an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.

Route 11 was closed because the on-off ramp could not be accessed.

Injured during robbery

WARREN

A 33-year-old city man suffered an apparent minor injury at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on Mike’s Place Southwest when he was being robbed by several men who took his cellphone.

The man said he had just started walking on Mike’s Place from Oak Street when he heard footsteps and a male punched him in the face. Two other males arrived and chased him. When he reached Tulip Court Southwest, the men caught him, then punched and kicked him, he said.

He left his bag containing his phone and ran away.

The victim had a bloody elbow and swelling on his one eye and mud on his pants.

He was taken by ambulance to Trumbull Regional Medical Center to be checked.

Law license reinstated

NILES

The law license of former Niles Law Director J. Terrence Dull has been reinstated, the Ohio Supreme Court announced Thursday.

The high court suspended his license in December 2017 for two years for misappropriating client funds.

Dull held $45,000 a client asked him to invest in 2011 and spent $37,000 of it on personal expenses, the supreme court said.

He also failed to tell clients he lacked malpractice insurance.

He made full restitution with interest to his former client.

Motorcycle discussion

WARREN

“Motorcycle Competition Champions – Meet the Masters,” a panel discussion, will take place at noon Saturday at the National Packard Museum, 1899 Mahoning Ave. NW.

The panel discussion is free with a paid admission to the museum ($8; $5 for senior citizens and children age 7 to 12).

The annual vintage motorcycle exhibition is also still on display at the museum.

For information, go to packardmuseum.org.

Saturday’s panel will include local motorcycle celebrities Frank Gallo, Jim Borer and Bob Wentzel.

Gallo was a top-ranked off-road rider. Borer has been involved with motorcycle competition since the 1950s. Wentzel dominated local off-road events in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Process to become notary to change

WARREN

The Trumbull County Bar Association says individuals needing to renew or obtain their notary public license this year should be aware they will no longer do it through the bar association after Aug. 28, and all notary public services through the Trumbull County Bar Association will cease Sept. 28.

The change is occurring because the Ohio General Assembly approved legislation turning the process over to the Ohio Secretary of State effective Sept. 19.

The deadline to apply for a new notary public commission this year through the Trumbull County Bar Association is Aug. 2. The deadline for a renewal is Aug. 28, and the final testing date will be Aug. 28.

Other testing dates are available Wednesdays from April through August.

Preparations begin to conduct 2020 Census

YOUNGSTOWN

Preparations are already beginning to conduct the 2020 Census.

Mahoning County commissioners and Mayor Jamael Tito Brown had a joint event Thursday with a regional census representative to stress the importance of the 2020 Census for the Mahoning Valley.

“These numbers are very important,” Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti told 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. “This is critical,” Brown added.

For one thing, census data will determine government representation and the distribution of billions of dollars in federal funds.

“The reason that we count folks is it helps determine where $675 billion goes to the states. That money is dispensed based on the census,” said Rachel D’Onofrio, the regional U.S. Census Bureau representative.

Agenda Saturday

Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting, 10 a.m., 1382 Broadway Ave.

Newton Township trustees, work session, 9 a.m., 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

