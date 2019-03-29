Negotiations over Ohio gas tax stalled

COLUMBUS (AP) — The state gas tax would rise 11 cents under a deal worked out by Gov. Mike DeWine and House Speaker Larry Householder to fix deteriorating roads and bridges, but the next step in negotiations is to bring Senate Republicans on board.

Those negotiations appeared stalemated today after the joint Senate-House committee hashing out a compromise adjourned until Monday without any meetings earlier in the day.

DeWine and Householder, both Republicans, announced their deal Thursday under which the diesel fuel tax would also rise by 20 cents per gallon.

But Senate lawmakers weren’t in agreement yet.